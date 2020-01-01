Ellen DeGeneres 'so bored' while self-isolating during coronavirus crisis

Ellen DeGeneres has reached out to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to keep her company as she continues to self-isolate.

The host is practicing social distancing and staying at home while her popular talkshow is on hiatus, following on from the advice of officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the 62-year-old confessed she was already "bored" with being stuck indoors and, in a video of herself on the phone to John and Chrissy, she couldn't help but vocalise her complaints.

"So you have kids. I wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored," Ellen quipped.

"Yeah, we're bored too," All of Me star John admitted, with Chrissy adding: "We're super bored."

Ellen also tried calling Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who had very unenthusiastic responses, and she also wished her pal Adam Levine a happy birthday, as the singer celebrated at home with his family.

"I'm just sitting here enjoying my wonderful family and just not much other than that," the Maroon 5 frontman said.

While John and Chrissy may be bored at home, the stars have been making sure fans are kept entertained with Instagram live streams, during which the hitmaker debuted a new track from his upcoming album, entitled Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs.