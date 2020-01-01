The Rosie O'Donnell Show returning for one-off coronavirus charity episode

Rosie O'Donnell will revive her TV show for a one-off episode to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedy star hosted The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002, and she'll revive the daytime talk show for a special livestream on YouTube and Broadway.com on Sunday to raise funds for The Actors Fund - which provides services and support to people in the entertainment business, including housing services, addiction recovery, and more.

"Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl," she said in a statement. "It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all, Broadway has given to the world, now - in this time of tremendous need - it's our turn to give something back.

"There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in."

Katharine McPhee, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Morgan Freeman will all appear on the show from the "comfort of their own homes", with more guests expected to be announced.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, various film, TV and stage productions have been shut down to ensure the health and safety of all involved, leaving numerous employees across the entertainment industry out of work.

Those affected include Katharine, who was forced to postpone her joint tour with husband David Foster, and Sarah, whose Broadway play with husband Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite, had been set to open on 13 March.