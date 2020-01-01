NEWS Kourtney Kardashian suggests God is punishing the world with coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with Scott Disick - has claimed the ongoing health crisis is a punishment for all of the evil in the world.



Kourtney shared a Bible passage with the words "pay attention children" scrawled over it in red pen on her Instagram Story.



The passage reads: "Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again."



The 40-year-old star also suggested that the pandemic - which has already claimed thousands of lives across the globe - was predicted by a psychic named Sylvia Browne back in 2008.



Her sister Kim shared an image on Twitter from the book 'End of Days' that Kourtney had posted in their group chat.

The excerpt says: "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting known treatments.



"Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely."



Kourtney has been advising people on how to get through the coronavirus pandemic via her lifestyle brand, Poosh.

The brunette beauty suggested consumers can make their shopping trips "as speedy and efficient as possible".



However, Kourtney was subsequently accused of trying to cash in on the health crisis by selling emergency kits through the brand, with a link on her website directing users to a page offering kits costing between $60 and $250.