Daniel Dae Kim joins stars on COVID-19 list

Hawaii Five-0 and Lost star Daniel Dae Kim has become the latest star to test positive for coronavirus.

The actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday (18Mar20) and took to social media a day later to reveal he had become a casualty of the pandemic sweeping the world.

"Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted (to) share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful," he wrote. "Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

In an accompanying video, the 51 year old revealed he was tested in Hawaii after returning home to the islands from New York City, where he had been filming medical drama New Amsterdam.

"For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is," Daniel said. "And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. So, for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course, wash your hands."

Daniel joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko among the stars who have tested positive for COVID-19.