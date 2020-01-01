Gwyneth Paltrow shares fond memories of Italy amid coronavirus isolation

Gwyneth Paltrow is encouraging fans to "stay home" and "make pasta" during the coronavirus crisis after sharing her memories of Italy online.

As the death toll in Italy soared to 3,405 on Thursday (19Mar20), surpassing China's record, the Shakespeare in Love star took to Instagram to highlight key moments spent in the European nation as a way to show her love and support for locals on lockdown.

In the lengthy post, Paltrow revealed she first visited Italy in late 1991, when she was just starting out as an actress, and returned to the country to film 1999's The Talented Mr. Ripley, during which time she fell in love with the "delicious wildness of the south".

Explaining how Italy has been the location for many a life event, the Goop founder continued, "As it's transpired, I have had some of life's most profound happenings occur in Italy: My father died in Rome when we were on a road trip for my thirtieth birthday; Brad (Falchuk, husband) proposed to me in Umbria in 2017.

"Italy is a place we return to over and over. It is a country that believes deeply in the artisan, the family, the handmade, slow-grown quality of its goods. We make our G. Label clothing in its factories and, as it turns out, stock up on its low-temp-dried pasta, Neapolitan tomatoes, and fragrant olive oil during times at home."

Paltrow then reflected on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: "When this crisis started, we held Italy, China, South Korea, Iran, and the other countries affected in our prayers, and now we have all followed suit," she wrote.

"Each of these places has shown us what strength, resilience, and community can do during these surreal times, strictly restricting movement, with some even singing from their balconies."

Urging followers to self-isolate to help the global community heal, she added, "I wish for all of us to heed these very real warnings so that this unprecedented crisis might pass quickly. Stay home. Make pasta. FaceTime your grandma. We will get through this."

Paltrow is the latest celebrity to use her social standing to impress upon followers the seriousness of the situation, following in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Kristen Bell, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among many others.