NEWS Priyanka Chopra Jonas finds her husband Nick Jonas’ support 'so attractive' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Quantico’ star tied the knot with the 27-year-old singer in December 2018, and has said the best thing about being married to the hunk is that he always supports everything she does, and “feels empowered” by seeing her empowered.



Gushing over her spouse, Priyanka said: “I really feel, like, being with someone like my husband now, there’s such an incredible power. It’s so attractive to me that he feels empowered when he sees me empowered. Like, he’ll stand on a [red] carpet on the side and watch when they’re taking pictures. He’ll, like, want to see things I’ve done. Like, he feels so proud.”



Priyanka, 37, also said the couple once played a game in which they shared the five things they love most about each other, and she was shocked by Nick’s response.



She added: “The first thing he said was ‘your ambition.’ I’ve never heard a guy say that.”



The ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ actress publicised her romance with Nick in May 2018 before they got engaged in July the same year, and has said she “always knew” he was the right man for her following their first exchange over Twitter.

During an appearance on the ‘InCharge with DVF’ podcast, she explained: “It sort of took me by surprise, and it just swept me off my feet, like, instantly. It was crazy how natural it felt.



“They always say that girls end up marrying someone who’s like your father, and Nick is. He’s someone who’s the life of a party. He’ll always have friends around him, he’ll make people laugh, super thoughtful, conscientious, kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad.”



Meanwhile, the ‘Sucker’ hitmaker previously gushed over Priyanka when he called their connection love at first sight.



He said in January 2019: “It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”