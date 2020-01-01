Amy Adams: 'I don't think I'll be playing Lois Lane again'

Amy Adams believes it's unlikely she will ever play Lois Lane again.

The 45-year-old actress made her debut as the DC Comics character in 2013's Man of Steel, portraying the Daily Planet journalist who teams up with Superman, played by Henry Cavill, as a powerful alien race try to invade Earth.

She reprised her role for the critically-panned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, and again for 2017's ensemble comic-book adaptation Justice League, alongside Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

However, Adams told Empire magazine that she feared her days playing Lois Lane are over, as she thinks movie bosses are going in a "different direction" with the superhero.

"I would totally be open to playing Lois but I think (the studio is) moving in a different direction, from what I understand," she shared.

And while the six-time Oscar nominee thinks her time playing the fictional journalist has passed, she's honoured to have shared the big screen with Israeli star Gadot in Justice League.

"Gal Gadot is one of my favourite women," Adams gushed. "She is a Wonder Woman. Sorry, I'm a bit of a dork."

Last year, Cavill made it clear he's not ready to give up Superman's cape just yet.

"There's a lot I have to give to Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman," he explained to Men's Health magazine.