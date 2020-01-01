NEWS Edgar Wright pleads with fans to support cinemas amid coronavirus crisis Newsdesk Share with :







Baby Driver director Edgar Wright has urged fans to support their local cinemas through the coronavirus crisis in a new article for Empire magazine.



Cinemas in the U.K. and many parts of the U.S. closed their doors this week due to restrictions on social gatherings put in place to slow the spread of the virus.



Edgar fears the loss of business could lead to the permanent closure of many independent or small theatre chains, and so asked movie fans to support their favourite venues through hard times by buying memberships or gift cards.

"One way of showing your unwavering support is to become a member of your favourite cinema," he wrote. "After you've read this, why not buy a membership for yourself, or for someone close to you. Buy some gift cards. Donate where you can."



He went on to ask those with memberships not to cancel or ask for a refund, adding, "You'll feel better for having helped now than if you later found your local church of cinema had been forced to close for good."



The Shaun of the Dead director went on to reveal he had bought memberships for several cinemas he visits and asked those who can afford it to consider doing the same to protect cinema staff's jobs.