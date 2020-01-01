NEWS Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts Newsdesk Share with :







Part of the money is expected to be used by the New York Governor's Office to buy urgently-needed ventilators, amid the pandemic, which has wiped out more than 10,000 people worldwide.



A source told PEOPLE that some of the couple's cash will go towards WIN, which runs 11 women's shelters in New York City.



There have been more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, and 29 people have died from the virus in the state.



The 'Cheaper By the Dozen' actress and the 'Riverdale' star are not the only big names to have pledged huge sums to the relief efforts.



Earlier this week, Ciara and Russell Wilson vowed to donate a million meals to their local foodbank.



The 31-year-old NFL player said: "This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute.



"People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs - even in Seattle.



"What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we're gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference."



Ciara, 34, added: "We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through."



What's more, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced they would donate $1 million to two companies representing food banks across the US and Canada.



The 'Deadpool' star wrote: "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families.



"Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.



"If you can give, these orgs need out help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (sic)"