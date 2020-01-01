NEWS Eric Stonestreet donates 200,000 meals to hometown amid coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Eric Stonestreet has donated 200,000 meals to the residents of Kansas who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



The Modern Family actor has teamed up with bosses at food network Harvesters.org to give back to his hometown.

"Right now, Harvesters is considered an essential service and they are working to get as much food to people as they can through mobile distributions (which means they put food directly into cars)," he said in a statement. "They are buying all the food they can right now to meet that need. Normally they rely heavily on donated food, but they need the community's support to make sure they have the resources to help families and children in need. @harvesters."



In a separate post on Twitter, the 48-year-old added, "I'm only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time," along with a link to donate.



Several other stars have donated to relief efforts globally, with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pledging $1 million (£850,700) to help in the fight against coronavirus.



Jessica Alba also announced she's helping those impacted by donating three million diapers and thousands of baby care items to nonprofit Baby2Baby, which supplies children up through age 12 with diapers, clothing, and basic necessities.



The outbreak of Covid-19 has seen more than 245,900 cases of the virus registered, resulting in a death toll of over 10,000, since it began in December.



Officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) have advised people to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.