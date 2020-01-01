NEWS Josh Gad shares video of himself in tears as he struggles with coronavirus emotions Newsdesk Share with :







Josh Gad told his followers he was struggling with his emotions during the coronavirus crisis in an emotional Instagram video on Thursday.



The Frozen II star, who has two daughters with his wife Ida, posted the clip, which showed him with tears in his eyes before they streamed down his cheeks, alongside the caption: "It's okay to cry".



In the video, Josh, 39, explained: "Cried for a second. I was gonna do it by myself, and then I thought, it's important for everybody to understand that we're all going through so much uncertainty right now.



"We're gonna get through it. It's hard, and I'm emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly. I'm also emotional because of all of the incredible things that so many of you are doing on a daily basis. I know it's a struggle right now for so many people. I just wanted to say I love you all and I'm thinking of you all."



Billions of people around the world are feeling the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with residents of many countries heeding advice to self-isolate or practice social distancing in a bid to stop the virus from spreading further.