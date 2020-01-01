NEWS Bella Thorne worried for vulnerable mum amid coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Bella Thorne is growing increasingly concerned for her mother, who suffers from Crohn's disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The outbreak of Covid-19 has seen more than 252,700 cases of the virus registered, resulting in a death toll of over 10,400, since it began in December - with immunocompromised people and those with underlying health conditions most at risk if they contract the coronavirus.



And as her mum Tamara suffers from Crohn's, a chronic inflammatory disease of the digestive tract, Bella has urged her to take the World Health Organization's (WHO) advice to practice social distancing and stay home amid the health scare seriously.



"I am worried about my mom - she has Crohn's disease… Part of me is like, 'Mom, stay away...'" Bella told U.S. TV show Extra. "I am definitely worried for the state we are in and how long it will last. My boyfriend (Benjamin Mascolo) lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day."



Bella has been self-isolating by herself at home, and has done her best to make her abode as appealing as possible by decking it out with flowers from outside.



As for her advice on coping during the pandemic, the Midnight Sun star said: "Listen to the precautions, try and stay really healthy. Concentrate on how we can help and how we can help ourselves in this time of no work - no this, no that… I know it’s going to sound cheesy: Now is the time to listen to your heart, listen to your brain, and study yourself, what can you do be better and happier."