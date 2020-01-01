NEWS Arnold Schwarzenegger teams up with TikTok to help feed families in need Newsdesk Share with :







The online platform have donated £3 million to the 'Terminator' actor's After-School All-Stars, which usually funds afterschool programmes for children, but amid school closures to try and halt the coronavirus pandemic, the former Governor of California thought it would be "cool and great" to provide food through the foundation instead.



He said in a TikTok video: "Because of the corona crisis, those kids have been sent home so now instead of providing after school programmes we thought it would be cool and great if we could provide food for those families.



"But, of course, you can have the best ideas in the world but if you don't have the money you have nothing ... So TikTok came along and said we are the ones that are going to donate the millions of dollars to help feed those families."



The foundation's team will deliver food and gift cards for groceries to families in need to 60 cities in the country, including New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Miami.



After-School All-Stars have partnered with the likes of Food Land, Giant, Kroger, Publix, Ralphs, Safeway, Target, and Walmart to supply the food vouchers.



Earlier this week, the 'Twins' star urged his fans to "ignore the morons" amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Arnold posted a video message on Instagram and explained he's gone into self-quarantine amid the health crisis and is set to spend the coming days having fun with his pets - including a mini horse and a llama - at his home in California.



In the video message in which he is seen feeding his pets, he explained: "The important thing is that you stay at home, because there's a curfew now. No one is allowed out - especially someone who is 72 years old.



"After you're 65, you're not allowed outside the house any more, you've got to stay at home."



Arnold - who has more than 19 million followers on Instagram - captioned the video message: "Stay at home

"Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. (sic)"