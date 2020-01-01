Baz Luhrmann determined to resume production on Elvis biopic 'as soon as the time is right'

Baz Luhrmann is determined to resume production on his Elvis Presley biopic "as soon as the time is right".

Filming on the highly-anticipated movie shut down in Australia after leading man Tom Hanks, who plays the music icon's manager Colonel Tom Parker in the flick, was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning actor is now recovering in an Australian hotel, alongside wife Rita Wilson, who also has the virus, but director Baz has refused to re-open the set, with him telling fans that it is "not the moment to be resuming production on the film".

"Please know this is in no way a reflection on our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days," he explained in a statement shared on social media. "All going well, we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we leave off as soon as the time is right."

It's not yet known if the October 2021 release date of the biopic, which is set to focus on Presley, played by Austin Butler, and his relationship with his manager, will be affected.

Many films have halted production or had their release date postponed to the Covid-19 outbreak. On Thursday, it was announced that animated sequel Minions: The Rise Of Gru would no longer be released in July due to the pandemic.

Chris Meledandri, founder and chief executive of film and animation studio Illumination, said that in response to the strict lockdown imposed on the country, he would be closing the studios indefinitely.

"This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise Of Gru in time for our planned global releases," he said in a statement.