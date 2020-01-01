Simon Pegg and Nick Frost revive Shaun of the Dead roles for coronavirus warning

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have reworked a scene from their 2004 comedy Shaun of the Dead to urge the general public to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the new video, which was posted on social media on Thursday, the duo parody the scene from Edgar Wright's satirical apocalyptic comedy in which their characters, Shaun and Ed, discuss how they plan to hide out at their local pub, The Winchester, to try and avoid a zombie outbreak.

In the clip, Frost asks Pegg what the plan is for the current Covid-19 outbreak, prompting the pair to share a series of jokes and references to the hit movie during the video call.

The actors then devise a situation where they "follow the (National Health Service's) guidelines to the letter", and avoid bars and restaurants to abide by the social distancing measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

"Don't go to the Winchester. Especially if it's closed... if you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for this to all blow over," Pegg insisted, reworking one of his famous lines from the comedy film to encourage people to self-isolate.

The duo also urges the general public to look out for one another as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the world, reminding viewers: "We're all in this together."

"Don't be selfish, look after each other, (and) give someone a call if you think they might be lonely," Pegg added.

The Star Trek actor also explained the omission of Ed's problematic dialogue from the original Shaun of the Dead script.

During the original phone call, Frost's character tells Shaun, "Alright, gay!", which prompted some disappointed fans to accuse the film of being homophobic.

"I know it's 2020 but the original joke wasn't intended to sound as homophobic, it was more a comment on the absurdity of straight male appropriation of homophobic signifiers in order to denote their aversion to the emotional canvas," Pegg clarified.