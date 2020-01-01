Kylie Jenner urges fans to self-isolate during coronavirus crisis

Kylie Jenner has urged her fans to self-quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke out on social media just hours after the Surgeon General of the United States, Jerome Adams, asked her to use her influence in the fight against Covid-19.

On Thursday afternoon, Kylie shared a video to her Instagram Stories, confirming that she had heard Adams's appeal and, "even though I've already been doing my daily reminders (to practice social distancing), he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys.

"Coronavirus is a real thing," the 22-year-old insisted. "Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine, if you live with your parents, you don't want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be affecting other people.

"It's serious and the only way to slow this down is if we do this because there's not a cure right now."

The mum-of-one went on to reference new research, which shows 29 per cent of the first 2,500 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. were people between the ages of 20 and 44, and insisted: "No one is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this. New evidence actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults."

Wrapping the clip, Kylie revealed she is used to staying indoors, and spent much of her pregnancy at home in a bid to avoid the paparazzi.

"I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths," she recalled. "Staying at home is fun guys! Tweet me what you've been doing!"