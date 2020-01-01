Pose star Angelica Ross discovers new boyfriend is 'engaged and a father'

Pose star Angelica Ross has left stunned after her Twitter followers informed her that her new boyfriend is actually engaged to another woman.

The actress took to the social media site on Wednesday to share a snap of herself with her beau, explaining that she was upset to be kept away from him during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Finally found him and have to distance myself from him," she wrote. "An early test we're committed to passing. I miss you B."

However, just 27 hours later, Angelica returned to Twitter to tell her followers that she'd been given some new information about her other half.

"The Internet is AMAZING," she tweeted. "I've been talking to the mother of his son and fiance all morning. #PlotTwist!"

Angelica then retweeted a post from one of her fans, who surmised the situation by writing: "For those who don't get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating.

"She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancee all morning."

The 39-year-old also suggested she'd reveal more about the situation by going live on her Instagram page, before later adding: "After talking with my girl @KingAmiyahScott, I realise I am not in any condition to go LIVE on my IG tonight. Going to pray about it instead."