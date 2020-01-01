Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington both auditioned for Clueless

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington have recalled how they both auditioned for parts in 1995 teen cult movie Clueless.

In an interview with Buzzfeed to promote their new Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, the stars opened up on their experiences trying out for the film, which starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz and Stacey Dash as her accomplice Dionne Davenport.

"You know one thing that is public... is I auditioned so hard for Clueless and I didn't get it," said Reese, as Kerry admitted: "I did too!"

While The Morning Show star looked on in shock, her colleague playfully suggested: "That would've been a different...we should do, like, a remake!"

"We should recreate a scene from Clueless, that would be so fun!" the actress exclaimed.

"Yes, with us!" agreed the Scandal star, as the pair hysterically laughed over the idea.

The pair surprised fans by releasing their new drama series a day earlier than planned this week, giving fans in isolation something to celebrate amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The move in release date comes as officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) have advised people to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.