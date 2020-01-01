Tim Allen: 'Staying sober is still a challenge after 22 years'

Tim Allen celebrated 22 years of sobriety during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Toy Story 4 star appeared on Thursday's instalment of her daytime talk show, recorded earlier this month, and revealed, "I've been drugs- and alcohol-free for about 22 years!"

Tim went on to explain that, due to his position in the public eye, it was easy for him to get hold of drugs.

"It's all about as soon as you get it, you gotta give it away. A kid can't hold on to all these toys, and every time he sees a new toy, and he goes, 'Mine,' you gotta drop one of those before you can grab another one," the 66-year-old said, before adding of his journey: "It doesn't happen overnight. It's a day-to-day thing."

The Kelly Clarkson Show is among numerous U.S. TV shows that have suspended filming due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) advising people to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.