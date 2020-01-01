NEWS Johnny Depp's Kentucky estate has been sold for less than half of its value Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star initially had the ranch-style abode listed for almost $3.4 million but according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, it's now being shown as sold at a price of $1.35 million, despite being valued at $2.33 million.



Johnny initially purchased the far for $950,000 in 1995 but sold it for a small profit at $1 million in 2001, only to rebuy it for his mother, Sue Palmer, four years later for double its previous sale price.



The estate, which was nicknamed Betty Sue's Family Farm in honour of the 56-year-old actor's mom, who died in 2016, was put up for auction in 2017.



However, his business manager at the time refused to accept the top bid of $1.4 million.



The 6,000 square-foot house features seven bedrooms and a garage big enough for four cars.



The estate is a haven for equine enthusiasts as it comes with three barns, 15 stalls, paddocks, four automatic waterers, gourmet kitchen, managers' quarters and a separate guesthouse.



Should any potential buyers need to top up their tans they might like to note the abode has a sun room, and there is also an outdoor pool for cooling off after a sunbathing session.



The 'Sweeney Todd' star started selling some houses following his split from ex-wife Amber Heard in May 2016.



He offloaded two of his homes in October and November 2016, making more than $5.5 million after selling for $2.54 million and $3.09 million respectively.



He also sold most of his five Los Angeles' penthouses, after listing the quintet for a combined $12.78 million.