NEWS Eric Stonestreet donates 200,000 meals to a Kansas City food bank amid coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk







The 'Modern Family' star took to Twitter on Thursday (19.03.20) to tell his followers about the gesture and Eric has urged other people to "do what they can" to help the most vulnerable during the health crisis.



Eric tweeted: "I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay (Schweitzer, Eric's partner) and I love our hometown and want to help what we can.



"I'm only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time.



"Normally they rely heavily on donated food, but they need the community's support to make sure they have the resources to help families and children in need. (sic)"



The 48-year-old actor also recently took to Instagram to encourage his 1.8 million followers to stay at home with a poem.



Alongside a graphic about how to fight the virus, the actor wrote: "Don't be a bonehead. Be at home instead. Don't be a punk. Hunk (er). Don't be mean. Quarantine.



"I'm just spitballing here. Oops bad choice of words there. Brainstorming, I mean. Just be smart and be cool and the new cool is staying home and protecting our grandparents and others, if you don't have to be out or at work. (sic)"

Eric plays Cameron Tucker in 'Modern Family', which is set to air its final episode in April.



And his co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently admitted he is excited by the "great freedom" that comes with leaving the sitcom.



He said: "There's a great freedom that comes with finishing up an 11-year run of something artistically. I can do whatever I want to do."