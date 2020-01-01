Sophie Turner calls husband Joe Jonas a 'work of art' during self-quarantine Q&A

Sophie Turner gushed over her husband Joe Jonas as the pair amused fans with a Q&A session while they were “sitting at home and do nothing” thing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the course of the past week, numerous stars have taken to social media to vent their frustrations about staying indoors during the pandemic, and Sophie, who is reportedly expecting her first child with her beau, headed to Instagram Stories and held a Q&A with her fans.

The 24-year-old revealed several pieces of information during the broadcast, from her must have quarantine food to viewing Joe as her favourite "work of art".

"Thank (you) America," the Game of Thrones star wrote after naming the breakfast cereal Fruity Pebbles as her lockdown snack of choice.

She went on to compare her 30-year-old husband to a "work of art", when one follower inquired what piece of "visual art" happened to be her personal favourite, and she also named Fly With Me and Hesitate her favourite Jonas Brothers songs when asked.

Sophie also reflected on missing the U.K., admitting she's missing, “The chocolate. The people. The humor. The fam and my gal$$$$.”

The outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted Joe's work, as he and his brothers Nick and Kevin were forced to axe their planned nine shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM from 1 to 18 April, as part of their new Jonas Brothers in Vegas residency show.

Sophie also shared her thoughts on the divisive final season of Game of Thrones, and confessed she wanted her character Sansa Stark to team up with Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen.

"That would have been awesome," she stated.