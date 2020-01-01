NEWS Jake Johnson reprising Spider-Man role to reach out to young fans in self-isolation Newsdesk Share with :







Jake Johnson has offered to leave voicemails for young fans in the style of his Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse character to cheer them up during the coronavirus lockdown.



The actor voiced the superhero character in the critically-acclaimed 2018 animated film, alongside Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali and Shameik Moore.



And the 41-year-old is now taking special requests from fans impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Since the quarantine a lot of parents have DM’d me saying they’ve been watching Spiderverse with their kids. A lot," Johnson wrote on Friday in an Instagram caption attached to a picture of his animated Peter Parker character.



"So, here’s my idea. If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B Peter (sic), then send me an email with their name and I’ll try and send over a short voice note. If I don’t get to you, I apologize."



The New Girl star invited fans to send an email to peterbparkersayshi@gmail.com to request a personal message.

In the movie, Johnson voices the older and dishevelled version of Peter Parker, who becomes a reluctant mentor to young Spider-Man Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, as they team up with other versions of the web-slinging superhero to beat evil villain Kingpin.



The sequel to the hugely successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set for release in April 2022.



And the Jurassic World actor isn't the only celebrity leaving voicemails for kids during the worldwide coronavirus lockdown.



Josh Gad, who voices Olaf the snowman from Disney's Frozen movies, revealed on Twitter that he'd left a message for a child who was grieving the loss of a relative.