NEWS Sophia Myles' father has died of coronavirus







The 'Doctor Who' star took to Twitter on Saturday (21.03.20) to reveal her father Peter has passed away, and she said the deadly virus was to blame.



She wrote on Twitter: "RIP Peter Myles ... My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him. (sic)"



Earlier in the day, Sophia shared a picture of herself, her father and her brother to her followers as a "nice memory".



She wrote alongside it: "My father, my brother and I. A nice memory to share given what Dad is going through now."

Sophia had previously shared a picture of her by her father's hospital bed, him on a ventilator whilst she wore a mask and gloves.



She captioned it: "Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus. (sic)"

And Sophia - who also appeared in 'Underworld' and 'Moonlight' - thanked her fans for their support in the wake of the diagnosis.



In a video message, she said to her followers: "I just wanted to send a really short message to say thank you all so, so, so much for all your lovely, lovely tweets to me. I am sorry I am not able to reply to everyone in person but thank you. Every single one that comes through, I am so touched."