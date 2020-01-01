NEWS Malika Haqq has had the 'best week of her life' since becoming a mom Newsdesk Share with :







The 37-year-old television personality - who welcomed son Ace Flores on March 14 with her ex-partner O.T. Genasis - has shown fans her baby boy for the first time as she admitted she is loving motherhood.



Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Best week of my life."



Malika announced the baby's arrival, with a sweet post on Instagram.



Sharing a picture of his tiny hand on top of hers and ex O.T. Genasis, she captioned it: "Ace Flores 3.14.2020 (sic)"

Malika had previously kept the name of the baby's father a secret but eventually spilled that it was O.T. Genasis - real name Odis Flores - at her baby shower last month.



Speaking at the event, Malika said: "Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn't want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart. Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me ... I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy. I also realised that sharing my heart with you guys would be equally as emotional. I have nothing against co-ed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it's you women that helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent."



However, close pal Khloe Kardashian hasn't met Malika's baby yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The 35-year-old reality star is said to have been chatting to her best friend but social distancing measures mean they haven't been able to celebrate the new arrival in person.



An insider said: "Khloe has been FaceTiming with Malika and her baby, but she hasn't seen them in person. With everything going on, the priority is, of course, to keep both Malika and her boy healthy."