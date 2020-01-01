Sylvester Stallone's New York art show delayed

Sylvester Stallone's New York art show has been postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rocky star has long had a sideline as an artist, and was due to show his latest creations at the Georges Berges Gallery in Manhattan's SoHo district this spring.

However, with the city now in lockdown in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, Berges has now confirmed the exhibit will now open in the autumn.

"The show will go on," he told the New York Post's Page Six gossip column. "October will be well worth the wait."

Stallone previously exhibited his art in Nice, France in 2015, and opened up about his love of painting to the Associated Press.

"My art isn't one that educates, you know, it's not making social statements, it's not drawing conclusions, it's not declaring what is right, it is not political," the actor shared. "It's just one man's struggle and success and all emotions you go along in life, ups and downs."

Stallone's latest works are due to be exhibited in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

