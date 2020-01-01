Dylan Sprouse praises The Suite Life for 'saving' him and brother Cole

Dylan Sprouse has reflected on his breakout show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, insisting the Disney Channel hit "saved" him and his twin brother, Cole.

The pair starred as Zack and Cody Martin in the popular series, which debuted in 2005, and later appeared together in a spinoff show, The Suite Life on Deck, from 2008 to 2011.

In an anniversary tribute to the series on Instagram, the actor reflected on the 15 years since the show began, writing: "It was so long ago that the cold open of the pilot episode was Cole searching for non-existent armpit hair on me."

Alongside a photo of Cole looking under his armpit on the pilot episode, he continued: "A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult then and this show, in a way, saved us... 1000 years of gratitude to all involved.

"I love you all and I'm glad this show can still give families the nostalgia they once had when watching it. I'll keep those memories forever."

While the pair haven't worked together again since the show, Dylan has built a successful movie career, with appearances in Carte Blanche, Kung-Fu Magoo, and upcoming After sequel, After We Collided. Meanwhile, Cole is currently appearing in hit Netflix show Riverdale.