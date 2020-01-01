Ben Affleck's The Way Back co-stars had great respect for recovering actor

Ben Affleck's co-stars on The Way Back had great respect for the recovering actor for playing an alcoholic in the upcoming movie.

The 47-year-old first entered rehab for alcohol addiction back in 2001, before then being admitted twice in 2018, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner staging an intervention to get him to a treatment facility.

In the sports drama, directed by Gavin O'Connor, Affleck plays alcoholic high school basketball coach Jack Cunningham, who is struggling with the death of his child and the end of his marriage.

And his co-stars had nothing but admiration for the Oscar-winning filmmaker for taking on a role similar to his own life.

Michaela Watkins, who plays his sister Beth in the film, told Variety that while it was a “great joy” to play people she’s too afraid to be herself, she held Affleck in high regard for portraying an alcoholic on the big screen.

“To get to the point in his career for Ben to play somebody who’s got some parallels with his life? I think that’s the bravest. That’s the scariest thing you could ever play," she shared.

Al Madrigal, who stars alongside Affleck as teacher Dan, was also full of praise for the Argo star, who had apparently come "right from rehab" to film the movie.

“I wasn’t whipping out a flask on the sidelines, but Ben had it handled. He has a good sense of why he is not going back (to drinking) – because he’s doing this for his children and he wants to be a guy that they can look up to," he gushed.