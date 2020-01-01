Idris Elba's wife Sabrina tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina has tested positive for coronavirus, she revealed in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Hobbs & Shaw star took to social media on Monday to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had entered self-quarantine, alongside model Sabrina, who also appeared in the video message.

She subsequently took to her own Instagram page to explain she had joined her husband in isolation because she assumed she had also contracted the virus, even though neither of them had shown any of the flu-like symptoms.

During the first episode of Oprah Winfrey‘s new Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks, the 30-year-old confirmed she has now been tested, with the results coming back positive.

"Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Sabrina shared, as she and the 47-year-old Luther actor chatted with the media mogul via FaceTime.

Sabrina went on to address the criticism she faced for not distancing herself from Idris after he tested positive for the coronavirus, admitting: “I wanted to be with him. That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care.”

She also said that she isn’t experiencing any of the coronavirus symptoms right now, before reflecting: “It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated. But it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and... we’re asymptomatic.”

The couple is among numerous stars have been diagnosed with the virus, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, Game of Thrones stars Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju, Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews, singer Charlotte Lawrence, and Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim.