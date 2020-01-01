Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lily over refusal to self-isolate

Sophie Turner appeared to take aim at Evangeline Lily after she insisted she wouldn't self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic because she values "freedom".

The Game of Thrones star, 24, took to Instagram alongside husband Joe Jonas as the two remain in isolation at home and, while she did not mention the 40-year-old Avengers: Endgame actress by name, Sophie urged fans to follow medical advice.

"Here's the tea," she said, while holding her own mug tea. "Stay inside. Don't be f**king stupid, even if you count your 'freedom' over... your health.

Sophie continued: "I don't give a fffffff about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this! So stay inside guys. It's not cool and it's not big and it's not clever. And that's the tea."

The star's furious rant comes after Evangeline insisted it was "business as usual", despite the fact she's "immune compromised" and at a high risk of contracting Covid-19.

Responding to fans who slammed the star's care-free attitude after she said she, "Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp," Evangeline added: “I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued guidelines relating to the virus, and is advising people to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The outbreak of coronavirus has seen more than 308,600 cases of the virus registered, resulting in a death toll of over 13,000, since it began in December.