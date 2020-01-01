Kevin Bacon praises Tom Hanks for 'powerful' handling of coronavirus diagnosis

Kevin Bacon is keeping in touch with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as the stars remain in quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his wife were both diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus while in Australia, where Tom had been shooting Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

They were initially treated in hospital, but have since moved to a rented house where they have self-quarantined as they continue their recovery.

Tom and Rita were the first celebrities to come out with their diagnosis, Kevin praised him for his handling of the situation, telling Entertainment Tonight: "We have exchanged emails and they are very much in my thoughts. (I'm) crazy about the guy.

"He is not just an incredible actor, but a real great man, and Rita as well. I think it was interesting how somebody that is so beloved was so early (diagnosed). I think now we are at a place where we are going to (hear about) a lot of people that are well known (getting coronavirus)."

He continued: "But the way that he came right out with it, which by the way I don't think he needed to do, but he said, 'This is a real thing,' and he also said, 'We are going to be OK,' was very powerful and beautiful move on his part... I'm thinking about him every day."

Since Tom's post, numerous stars have been diagnosed with the virus, including Idris Elba, The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, Game of Thrones stars Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju, Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews, singer Charlotte Lawrence, and Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim.