Daniel Dae Kim ready to reunite with family after coronavirus quarantine

Daniel Dae Kim is "practically back to normal" after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

The former Lost star went public with his diagnosis on Thursday (19Mar20), revealing he was tested in Hawaii after returning home to the islands from New York City, where he had been filming medical drama New Amsterdam.

He returned to social media on Sunday (22Mar20) to assure fans and followers he was already feeling much better.

"I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal," he said. "I am lucky to be in the 80 per cent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalisation, that's an important statistic.

"I’ve pretty much been staying in bed, taking my medication, but... as of now I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion which should clear up very soon."

Daniel also revealed he will be reunited with his family on Monday after over a week of quarantine, adding, "Happy to report they are still symptom-free and just bored like the rest of us."

The actor also offered up his medications list, revealing he had been prescribed Tamiflu, azithromycin, and a glycopyrrolate inhaler, but added anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine had been a "secret weapon", explaining it has been used "with great success in

(South) Korea in their fight against the coronavirus".

"I won’t say that it’s a cure and I won’t say definitively that you should go out and use this, but what I will say is that I believe it was crucial to my recovery," he said. "I believe the entire mixture of drugs was crucial to my recovery."

Daniel is one of a growing list of stars who are battling the COVID-19 virus - Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Debi Mazar, Olga Kurylenko and former Games of Thrones castmates Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju are all in quarantine after testing positive for the disease.