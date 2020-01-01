Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus - report

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportedly in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A source tells the Press-Republican newspaper the producer is sick in prison, but officials at the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision have yet to confirm the story, instead revealing two inmates at Wende had tested positive for COVID-19.

Weinstein celebrated his 68th birthday behind bars on Thursday (19Mar20) after he was transported to the maximum-security prison following a spell at New York's Bellevue Hospital and then the medical unit at Rikers Island prison, New York with heart issues.

He was sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars for rape and sexual assault earlier this month (Mar20). In addition to his current sentence, Weinstein also faces four charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, where the District Attorney's office staff have begun extradition procedures.

The proceedings have been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.