Olga Kurylenko has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus

The 40-year-old actress revealed last week she'd contracted the respiratory disease but now feels "totally fine" and is virtually free of symptoms.



Olga shared a photo of herself wearing a mask as she embraced her four-year-old son Alexander - who she has with former partner Max Benitz - in front of a fireplace and wrote on Instagram: "'Happy Mother's Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered.



"To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache.



"The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine.



"Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!



"I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."



The 'Quantum of Solace' star urged her followers to take the pandemic and social distancing guidelines "seriously" as she revealed her positive diagnosis last week.



She previously shared on Instagram: "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! (sic)"



However, Olga revealed a few days later she was "feeling better" and didn't have a temperature anymore.



She wrote: "Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London!



"How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain (sic)."