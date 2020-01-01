NEWS Olga Kurylenko: 'I have recovered from coronavirus' Newsdesk Share with :







Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is the first celebrity to pass through coronavirus testing and quarantine.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Quantum of Solace star announced that she is now free of Covid-19 and was able to spend Britain's Mother's Day with her four-year-old son.



Alongside a snap of her wearing a medical mask, Olga wrote, "Happy Mother's Day! P.S. I have completely recovered... For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired.



"By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."



On Sunday, former Lost star Daniel Dae Kim, who also tested positive for the virus, revealed he too was over the worst and was looking forward to a reunion with his family after two weeks of quarantine.



Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bon Jovi star David Bryan, actress Debi Mazar, and opera tenor Placido Domingo are still battling coronavirus.