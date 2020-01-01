NEWS Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'feeling better' amid coronavirus battle Newsdesk Share with :







Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are starting to "feel better" two weeks after they first started experiencing coronavirus symptoms.



The Hollywood actor and his wife were both diagnosed with the virus while in Australia, where Tom was shooting Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.



They were treated in hospital before going into quarantine in a rented house in the country, and the 63-year-old provided an update on their condition in a post on Twitter on Sunday night.



"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote. "Sheltering in places work like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile (sic), but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx."



Tom's update came just hours after Rita took to her social media pages on Saturday to update followers on how she's doing, but admitted she's going "stir crazy" being in quarantine.



In a four-minute-long video, Rita is seen reading Orson Scott Card's sci-fi novel Ender's Game when rap group Naughty by Nature's 1992 hit Hip Hop Hooray comes on.



She then looks up from the book and starts impressively rapping along to the lengthy track.



After Rita shared the video, Naughty by Nature gave her a shout out on their official Twitter page, writing: "Wow!!! Super shout to @ritawilson for spittin' those Classic Naughty bars during her Quarantine!! Wishing her and hubby tom hanks a Speedy recovery (sic)!!! She has skills!!"