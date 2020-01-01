NEWS Wonder Woman 1984 producer insists movie will get theatrical run Newsdesk Share with :







Representatives for Wonder Woman 1984 have shot down a report suggesting the blockbuster will be released straight to video-on-demand due to the coronavirus crisis.



Many cinemas around the world have been closed to help curb the spread of Covid-19, with the release of numerous upcoming blockbusters being postponed until movie theatres re-open.



The Wonder Woman sequel, starring Gal Gadot as the superhero, is still set for release on 5 June, but a report published last week speculated it would skip the cinemas altogether and head straight for streaming or digital services.



This report was swiftly denied by studio Warner Bros., with president of domestic distribution, Jeff Goldstein, telling The Wrap, "We're looking to release the movie theatrically, that's our plan."





Charles Roven, a producer on the film, also told the publication, "It's ludicrous if you consider how big a movie this is... Everybody recognises that, as interesting as streaming might be, if you want a huge, global worldwide box office, you've got to release it in a movie theater."



Representatives for Warner Bros. also confirmed to IndieWire that they remain committed to giving the DC Comics movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, a full theatrical run.



Many movies that were showing in cinemas at their time of closure, such as The Hunt, Emma, and The Invisible Man, have received early digital releases. On Friday, Disney bosses also announced that they were following suit by making their latest Disney/Pixar animation Onward available to buy digitally that day. It will be available on Disney+ on 3 April for U.S. customers.



"While we're looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.



In addition, Paramount executives have decided to release The Lovebirds, a comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, on Netflix after postponing its original 3 April cinema release.