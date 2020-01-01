NEWS Christopher Nolan calls on U.S. Congress to help cinemas survive Newsdesk Share with :







Christopher Nolan has appealed to members of the U.S. Congress to provide financial assistance to movie theatres affected by the coronavirus crisis.



Publishing his thoughts in an op-ed for The Washington Post last week, the Dunkirk director argued that while the Hollywood film industry is deemed a non-essential service, cinemas are deserved of monetary aid.



"When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," he wrote. "The combination of that pent-up demand and the promise of new movies could boost local economies and contribute billions to our national economy. We don't just owe it to the 150,000 workers of this great American industry to include them in those we help, we owe it to ourselves. We need what movies can offer us."



The impact of coronavirus has already heavily impacted the entertainment business, with social distancing measures causing the closure of hundreds of cinemas, and seeing thousands of employees laid off.



There are over 35,000 current cases of Covid-19 in the U.S, and with the pandemic set to continue in forthcoming months, states of emergency have been declared on both a federal and state level, leading many businesses to suffer huge financial repercussions.



Accordingly, Nolan also drew attention to the importance of Hollywood production and movies to the nation's economic and social vitality, urging Congress to preserve what it can of the industry and those who draw income from it, including people who run projection equipment, concession stands, ticket counters, as well as cleaners.



"These are places of joyful mingling where workers serve up stories and treats to the crowds that come to enjoy an evening out with friends and family," the 49-year-old added. "As a filmmaker, my work can never be complete without those workers and the audiences they welcome."



Nolan most recently shot action-drama Tenet with Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and John David Washington. The film remains slated for release in July.