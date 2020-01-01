Gwyneth Paltrow urges followers to take coronavirus precautions seriously

Gwyneth Paltrow has urged fans to take the advice surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seriously.

The Avengers: Endgame actress took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon after doing some shopping at a local farmers market, and made it clear to her followers that "this is not the time for denial."

Alongside a snap of the Goop lifestyle mogul wearing a black face mask and gloves, she wrote: "Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren't always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks.

"It's time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you've always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love," Gwyneth urged. "I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday (sic) and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before."

Gwyneth began taking precautions against coronavirus last month, by donning an anti-germ face mask while travelling to Paris, France.

"I've already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don't shake hands. Wash hands frequently," she wrote alongside a snap of herself in her mask, referring to Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion, in which she plays one of the earliest victims of a deadly pandemic virus, which she brings to the U.S.

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) are advising people to practice social distancing and stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.