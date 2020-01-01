Priyanka Chopra applauds coronavirus first responders from her balcony

Priyanka Chopra applauded first responders dealing with the fight against coronavirus from her balcony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Quantico actress is currently self-isolating in California alongside her husband Nick Jonas, but is keeping informed of the situation relating to the Covid-19 pandemic in her home country of India.

Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for people throughout the country to emerge from their homes at 5pm on Sunday to salute those helping people amid the global health crisis, Priyanka shared a video of herself clapping from her balcony on her Instagram Stories.

"People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and all first responders battling @Covid19 by clapping on their balconies," the 37-year-old wrote alongside the clip. "Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit #jantacurfewindia."

Priyanka and Nick have been keeping fans updated with how they're entertaining themselves during the lockdown, with the pair regularly sharing snaps alongside their dogs and adding hashtags including #stayathome.