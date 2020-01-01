NEWS Camila Mendes adopts a dog to be her 'quarantine companion' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Riverdale' actress has urged her followers to foster pets from their local shelters because the coronavirus pandemic has led to a steep decline in animal adoption.



Camila shared a photo of herself and her dog hiking in the woods and wrote on Instagram: "My cuddly lil quarantine companion. Don't know what i'd do without her.



"Pls consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you're spending at home! I adopted truffle from @thelabellefoundation in LA but you can just reach out to your local animal shelters and see how you can help."



'Queer Eye' Antoni Porowski has fostered a pit-beagle mix named Neon from Austin Pets Alive! in Texas and urged others to follow his lead.



He said in a video shared by the shelter: "It's very important for us to support local shelters because they're getting a lot less foot traffic during this crazy pandemic.



"If you are ready to adopt, I would encourage you to do that... and If you can't commit to adopting, I would encourage fostering as well.



"You can commit for a week or two or longer or shorter, and just give them the nice quality of life that they deserve, because they're pups and they love unconditionally."



Last week, Camila Morrone fostered a cute husky pub and branded the move her "single best decision" while self-quarantining.



She wrote: Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision. For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won't regret it. These sweet creatures need you so badly."



Two days later, the actress - who is dating Leonardo DiCaprio - revealed she had also fostered her dog's sister.



She wrote: "And then it happened. I'm officially obsessed with fostering. I couldn't stand the thought of Jack not being with his sister, so I asked if I could take in Jill (on the right) as well. These two beauties are looking for a permanent [home] hopefully together?"