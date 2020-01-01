Autumn de Wilde pushed for Emma to get early digital release

Emma director Autumn de Wilde pushed for her film to be made available to those self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor and Bill Nighy, was released in cinemas back in February, and had raked in more than $15 million (£13 million) at the worldwide box office.

As the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps across the U.S. and Europe, people have been urged to avoid social gatherings and self-isolate, with cinemas being forced to close in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 351,000 people so far.

Filmmaker de Wilde told Variety that after receiving an outpouring of messages from fans on social media, begging her to release Emma on at-home services, she sent screenshots of the Twitter posts to bosses at Focus Features and Working Title, who produced the film.

"They were all writing to me, begging me. 'Please ask them to release it on demand! All I want to do when I'm stuck in my house is watch 'Emma!'" she explained. "There's someone who's seen it seven times already in the theater, and wanted to see it again... A lot of the people asking had seen it three times in the theater - and it just was so amazing to have that support."

And while she was pleased with how well Emma was doing in cinemas before the coronavirus outbreak, she is relieved that audiences get to watch her film from the comfort of their own homes.

"Of course, I would have loved to have seen how it was going to do (at the box office)," de Wilde stated. "I'm not thinking in terms of like, 'Oh my movie got interrupted.' I'm thinking, this is amazing! If I could even help those people with something I've made, that feels wonderful."