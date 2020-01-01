Lin-Manuel Miranda hints at In the Heights delay

Lin-Manuel Miranda has hinted at a delay to his movie In the Heights by revealing he was still working on it when the coronavirus outbreak hit America.

The Mary Poppins Returns star is in charge of the music in the movie musical, the film adaptation of his Broadway show, and was working on the score when U.S. citizens were advised to self-isolate to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a video interview with Rosie O'Donnell on a one-off revival show of The Rosie O'Donnell Show on Sunday night, Miranda revealed there was a lot of work left to be done on the movie, which was slated for a U.S. release on 26 June.

"We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening," he explained. "There's a lot that remains to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right."

The Hamilton creator, who also stars in and is producing In the Heights, remained vague about whether the film would keep its current release date but made it clear his heart is set on it getting a theatrical run.

"I'm really hopeful that that's something we all get to watch in the theatres together - when it's time, and no sooner, to go out," Miranda explained.

Most film and TV productions have shut down as a result of the outbreak due to social distancing measures instructing people to stay at home and avoid social contact with too many others.

Last week, Chris Meledandri, founder and chief executive of film and animation studio Illumination, revealed that animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru would no longer be released in July because his team are unable to continue working on the film.