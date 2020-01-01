Sarah Jessica Parker 'optimistic' new play will run after coronavirus pandemic

Sarah Jessica Parker is remaining "optimistic" that her and husband Matthew Broderick's play Plaza Suite will return to Broadway once the coronavirus pandemic calms down.

The married couple had been due to open a limited run of Neil Simon's play earlier this month. However, the production was called off as all Broadway shows have been suspended until 12 April, in light of the global health crisis.

Sarah and Matthew both appeared on the one-off The Rosie O'Donnell Show on Sunday night to do their bit to raise cash for The Actors' Fund, and spoke about their hopes for the production when things return to normal.

"Like so many it didn't happen," she said. "But we are optimistic about the opportunity to do it in the future when it's safe to gather again.

"We know so many people made plans to come and we were so flattered and excited that people were enthusiastic. But in the meantime, as we wait for those better days we will do our best to take care of our colleagues and everyone who is feeling so hurt."

As for how they're coping during self-isolation, the Sex and the City star insisted their 10-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, and 17-year-old son James Wilkie, are doing "well".

"Everybody is really well. We feel very fortunate. James Wilkie is well, the girls are well. Everybody is well - healthy and mentally, trying to wrap their heads around the current state we're leaving in," the 54-year-old added. "It's a confounding and totally unthinkable time."

Keeping themselves entertained, the family has been watching Columbo, doing laundry, and "a lot of cooking".