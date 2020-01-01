Hilary Duff begs fans to abide by social distancing rules

Hilary Duff has pleaded with fans to abide by health officials' advice and practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) have advised people to practice social distancing and stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night to share a selfie with her eight-year-old son Luca and her baby daughter Banks, Hilary wrote: "Nice fresh air with my sunshines. Looks like we won't be able to do this for a while with the new rules.

"If we all follow faster the quicker things can go back to normal. We are on day 10 over here. Love, health, and dry a*s hands too all (sic)."

The Younger actress's post comes after she previously blasted "young millennials" for continuing to party amid the global health crisis.

"To you all you young, millennial a*sholes that keep going out and partying, go home. Stop killing old people please," the 32-year-old commented in a clip shared to her Instagram Stories.

The global death toll for coronavirus has passed 14,700, with more than 343,400 cases registered worldwide.