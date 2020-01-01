NEWS Bob Saget thinks the coronavirus pandemic is turning him into his 'Full House' character Newsdesk Share with :







The 63-year-old actor - who portrayed Danny Tanner on the show - is spending more time at home because of the highly-contagious disease and has been using his spare time to clean the property from top to bottom.



He joked on Twitter: "Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house. I have become Danny Tanner."



Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob's on-screen daughter D.J. Tanner-Fuller, poked fun at the actor for "embracing" his alter ego.



She replied: "You spent years getting away from him and now you've finally embraced him. Welcome home dad."



Bob replied: "I never wanted to get away from him. I just had other sides that were confused as you well know."



And the 'Fuller House' star insisted Danny was an essential figure during such difficult times.



He added: "I love the guy - and he loves DJ and all his girls. Ha. We need him more than ever right now. Who knew?"



Last November, Bob paid tribute to his co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier after filming on spin-off 'Fuller House' drew to a close on the fifth and final season.



He shared a photo of the three of them together and wrote: "Last night, standing in the stage door with my brothers for life-- John and Dave --after filming the last episode of the 5th and final season of 'Fuller House'. So much love for everyone involved with this show."



And John praised fans for keeping the show "alive" with the success of the spin-off.



He wrote: "The end of an era...again.



"Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse. When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House re-boot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes! And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons!



"That's a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us. Regardless, we are grateful. I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it.



"Whether you are new to the Full/Fuller House universe or you've been with us since the beginning, I can't thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you.



"Decency is at an all time low, and discord at an all time high--thank God for family television like Fuller House! It's been a laugh and a tear - I am grateful to the fans FOREVER! Love and mercy, John."