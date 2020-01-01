NEWS Robert De Niro: 'We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus' Newsdesk Share with :







Robert De Niro has quipped that he knows when people aren't staying at home and self-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.



The 76-year-old movie star recorded a PSA (Public Service Announcement), which New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo shared on his Twitter page, and he joked that he has his eye on those people who are not sticking by the guidelines of staying at least two metres away from people in public and not going out unless it's essential.



In the clip, he said: "Hello, this is Robert De Niro. We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus, and we can only do it together. Not just to protect ourselves but to protect others and all the older people you love."



He then smiled and pointed to his eyes and then the camera, before he added: "I'm watching you."



Ben Stiller and Danny DeVito have also recorded PSA's for the campaign.



The 'Zoolander' star warned: "We really have to all stay home.



"It's the only way we're going to stop the spread of this virus."



The 54-year-old actor also suggested people adopt a new hobby or read and binge-watch movies.



He added: "Maybe read some books or watch some movies or take up a hobby."



Whilst 'Matilda' star DeVito called on everyone to take on the measures required to flatten the curve of the virus - which has killed thousands upon thousands of people across the globe - to keep the elderly safe.



He said: "Young people can get [the virus] and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know - I'm out of there."