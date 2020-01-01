NEWS Hulk Hogan has reached a settlement with Cox Radio over his sex tape Newsdesk Share with :







Hulk Hogan has reached a settlement with Cox Radio over his sex tape after nearly four years.



The professional wrestler was suing the outfit for $110 million but they have now reached a "confidential" settlement, court documents filed in Pinellas County, Florida last week have revealed.



A court order which said the defendants are prohibited from "possessing" and "publishing" video or audio content of Hogan "naked," "having sex" and/or having "private conversations in a private bedroom" and was signed by radio personality Matthew Christian Lloyd, his ex-wife Tasha Nicole Carrega, attorney Keith M. Davidson, and the Keith David & Associates firm.



Meanwhile, Hogan previously took Gawker to court and was awarded a whopping $140 million from the news outlet.

In a blog post on his website, Nick Denton, the founder of Gawker, wrote: "After four years of litigation funded by a billionaire with a grudge going back even further, a settlement has been reached. The saga is over. As the most unpalatable part of the deal, three true stories - about Hulk Hogan, the claim by Shiva Ayyadurai that he invented email and the feud between the founders of Tinder - are being removed from the web. Yes, we were confident the appeals court would reduce or eliminate the runaway Florida judgment against Gawker, the writer of the Hogan story and myself personally. And we expected to prevail in those other two lawsuits by clients of Charles Harder, the lawyer backed by Peter Thiel. But all-out legal war with Thiel would have cost too much, and hurt too many people, and there was no end in sight ... That motivated a settlement that allows us all to move on, and focus on activities more productive than endless litigation. Life is short, for most of us."

