NEWS Mark Wright is to host a brand new weeknight show on Heart Radio







The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star will launch his new show on Monday (23.03.20) and will present from Monday-Thursday from 7pm to 10pm. Mark will also continue to host his Sunday afternoon show on the station.



The 33-year-old star previously presented a show on the network between 2012 and 2017. He returned to Heart last year after hosting US entertainment show 'Extra' in Los Angeles.



Mark said: "Since returning home to the UK I've absolutely loved being part of the Heart family again, and I'm so excited to become the new host of the Heart Evening Show. If you're looking for some positive vibes and some great tunes that put a smile on your face, then join me on Heart!"



Andy Everett, Managing Editor of Heart, added: "Since returning home to Heart last year, Mark has proved hugely with our listeners and we're thrilled that he's now part of our weekend line-up too.



"Heart is the home of feel good for 9.5 million listeners around the UK every week. We're here to keep the nation company and make them smile with the biggest feel good tunes around, and Mark is the perfect host to do just that on his new Heart Evening Show."



Mark starred in the first three series of 'TOWIE' and is reportedly set to make a return to the programme for its tenth anniversary this year.



A source said recently: "Mark and producers are in discussions and he's excited to come back into the fold. It's thought he may also film some scenes with his sister Jess Wright."