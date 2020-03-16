NEWS Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty has stopped shipping due to coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The beauty arm of the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's empire has revealed it will continue taking orders but will not be able to ship from their Californian fulfilment centre for the time being.



They wrote in a statement posted to their Instagram story: "To our KKW Beauty family, due to current health orders in California, our fulfilment centre is temporarily closing. While our website remains available to accept orders, our fulfilment centre cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time. Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping."



The company also admitted they have been "so inspired" by the "amazing support" people have given them and urged everyone to stay safe.



They added: "For any orders placed on or after March 16, 2020, our return policy has been update to allow our customers to cancel unshipped orders at any time for a full refund. The customer service team will be reaching out via e-mail to every customer who purchased on or after March 16 over the coming days. If you have any questions, please contact customer service. We will continue to keep you all updated via e-mail and on our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and look forward to continued sharing of beauty tips, tricks and KKW Beauty content with you. While this remains a difficult time for us all, we have been so inspired by all of the amazing support we are seeing within our community and would like to thank you for your patience and understanding. Sending best wishes for your health and safety. Love, KKW Beauty."